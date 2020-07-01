My Hero Academia: Gran Torino Reveals Why He Stopped Deku and Bakugo

✖

My Hero Academia currently has a scarier and more powerful Tomura Shigaraki than ever, and the latest chapter of the series revealed why Gran Torino stopped Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo from confronting the villain. Although initially it seemed like a no-brainer for the veteran to stop the young heroes from getting into danger, it turns out that Gran Torino had more on his mind. In fact once he heard that Shigaraki was after One For All specifically, he wants to do everything he can to make sure that the villain does not get a hold of both major powers.

Chapter 276 of the series sees Gran Torino speeding Deku and Bakugo far away from Shigaraki. As he explains, he wants to keep them as far away from Shigaraki for as long as the few heroes they have struggle to hold him back. The worst case scenario for everyone would be if Shigaraki somehow caught up to Deku and got a hold of One For All.

Gran Torino broke down how the fight against Shigaraki is currently going, and it's why he wants to keep Deku as far away as possible. Shigaraki is moving faster than anyone expected, and there are only a few pros who can keep up with that speed. Because he also jammed their communication signals, they can't let him too far out of their sight either.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Deku and Bakugo's move did help as now Shigaraki is placed directly in front of Aizawa's line of sight and his powers are canceled for now, but at the same time there's a ton of danger. Gran Torino mentions how Shigaraki getting both sets of powers would be the worst scenario considering that the pros are struggling with the villain's current level of power. This ties into some major theories.

If this is indeed related to the quirk singularity, then perhaps the union of these two major superpowers is what sets this into motion? Considering the amount of damage All For One and All Might caused to Kamino Ward caused during their exchange, then fusing the two powers together would likely cause a ton of damage just based on that collision alone. And if they were in Shigaraki's body? Who knows what could happen?

What do you think would happen when One For All and All For One are combined? Will Shigaraki or Deku be the one to do it? What are Deku's current chances against Shigaraki? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.