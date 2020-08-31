My Hero Academia Fan Goes Viral for Multiple Hero Cosplays

✖

My Hero Academia is stacked to the brim with tons of memorable heroes, and now one fan has gone viral for bringing a bunch of them to life through cosplay! My Hero Academia has entered its sixth year of running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and over that time has introduced fans to a number of fan favorite faces. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi has been such a hit with fans for crafting each of these characters with such distinct personalities and designs, and this has come through especially when when fans bring the franchise to the real world with cosplay.

My Hero Academia might not be the first franchise you would want to see get an official live-action take, but whenever that does happen it's going to have a lot to live up to thanks to the number of excellent creations and crafts from artist interpreting the hero and villain costumes in the series. Just take this viral example from artist @Kieraplease (who you can find more work from on Twitter here).

@Kieraplease went viral with My Hero Academia for many of their cosplay looks in the past, but this post collecting a number of different takes on Shoto Todoroki, Katsuki Bakugo, the Rabbit Hero Mirko, and Midnight has definitely gotten fans' attention once more for showing some excellent craft and variety! Check it out below:

I would like to save the day pic.twitter.com/JcIAbNiZi4 — Kiera Please (@Kieraplease) August 26, 2020

Much to many fans' dismay, there is a live-action adaptation for the franchise in the works. It's been some time since Legendary announced they would be working on a live-action film project, and there have yet to be any major updates for it as of this writing (even before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic). With how the response is usually for live-action anime adaptations, less news is probably a better sit with most fans who would worry over the eventual My Hero Academia project. But what do you think? Is this franchise ready for live-action?

Who are the standout heroes in your mind in My Hero Academia overall? Who are the standout villains of the series? Would a live-action adaptation actually work for a franchise like this one? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

