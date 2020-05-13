Naruto Live-Action Movie Surfaces with First Casting Details

✖

Naruto surprised fans several years ago when its creator confirmed a live-action adaptation of the manga was coming from Hollywood, and it seems an update has gone live on the movie. It has been quite some time since the project has had any news to share, but according to industry scooper DanielRPK, a casting call for Naruto has started circulating. And as it turns out, the movie is ready to cast some of its key roles.

The casting breakdown was shared exclusively by DanielRPK on Patreon, and it was there the scooper shared the film's reported logline and current casting needs. It seems Lionsgate and Summit are looking to find its leads for the anime adaptation along with some teachers and a villain to top things off.

Currently, Arad Productions is slated to produce the Naruto movie with PICTURESTART. There is no word on when the movie will begin filming or where for that matter as no budget has been decided upon. However, the casting call does say the film's current writer is Jonathan Levine (50/50, Warm Bodies). The previous writers were Erica and Jon Hoeber (The Meg). Ari Arad will produce the movie along with studio executives Brady Fujikawa and James Myers with Michael Gracey directing.

As for the film's longline, the summary is basic, but it confirms the movie will focus on Naruto Uzumaki who wishes to become a strong ninja. You can read up on the blurb below as well as the roles currently being cast for: "Naruto Uzumaki is a teenage ninja who dreams of becoming the community's leader and protector by becoming the village ninja."

Roles:

[3 LEADS]

Two Male, One Female (14 - 18) Asian

High school aged Asian teen guys at the Ninja academy.

[2 INSTRUCTORS]

Supporting Unknown Asian

Academy instructors.

[VILLAN]

Supporting Unknown Asian

This live-action adaptation was announced several years back by Naruto's creator Masashi Kishimoto during Jump Fest, and the artist was confident in the adaptation at the time. These days, little word has been shared on the live-action adaptation, but this casting call proves plans are still underway on the project. And with Netflix pursuing its own big-name adaptations of One Piece and Cowboy Bebop, anime fans better get used to see their favorite series touted around Hollywood.

