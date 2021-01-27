My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up an Emotional Todoroki Reunion

✖

My Hero Academia has been a dark place as of late, and it seems the series is going to spend more time in the shadows this year. The manga is coming out of one of its darkest arcs yet after the villains thoroughly beat back heroes in a raid. Now, there are hundreds if not thousands dead from the fight, and Shoto Todoroki had his heart broken during the war. So, it is fitting for his family to come to help him pick up the pieces.

For those who are catching up with the manga, My Hero Academia just put Shoto through the wringer. The boy learned Dabi is none other than his eldest sibling Toya. The boy, who was thought dead years ago, has been working diligently to expose Endeavor for all his crimes. Now, the world knows about the pain the Todoroki clan suffered at the hands of Endeavor, but someone is about to show up to help Shoto.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 298 made that clear with a special cliffhanger this week. The update made a pass on Shoto as the boy vowed to defeat Dabi since his father won't be able to. As the scene went on, fans watched as Shoto was visited by his older siblings, but there is another with the pair. Shoto is shown reacting to the shadow with lots of emotion, so you can probably guess who it is.

If you guessed his mother, you would surely be correct. The shadow's silhouette matches up with Rei Todoroki perfectly given her hair. There is no one in the world Shoto would react to this way, and it makes sense for her to be out. When Dabi made his announcement, Rei was watching TV, so she cannot feign ignorance. The reality of Endeavor's abuse cannot be swept under the rug anymore. Now, the Todoroki clan must weather the fallout together, and Shoto is going to need his mom to help him through it.

What do you make of this Todoroki tease? How do you think the family will deal with Dabi's revelation? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.