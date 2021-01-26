My Hero Academia Reveals the Public's Response to Endeavor and Dabi

✖

My Hero Academia's big War arc is over, and now that the dust is settling on that battle, we're getting to learn more about how the ramifications of the fight are reverberating through society. The League of Villains didn't just strike a blow of carnage and destruction with their Paranormal Liberation Front terrorist group - thanks to Dabi, the villains struck a massive psychological blow against society itself. Dabi revealed that he is Toya Todoroki, the insane homicidal son of No. 1 hero Enji Todoroki/Endeavor; the fiery villain then broadcast that information in a Joker-style confessional video that's since gone viral. So how is society coming to grips with the Dabi-Endeavor connection?

Warning: My Hero Academia Chapter 298 SPOILERS Follow!

The latest chapter of My Hero Academia reveals that Dabi's psychological bomb has indeed gone off just as the sadistic villain intended. Endeavor, Shoto, Bakugo, Izuku, and countless other heroes are still bed-ridden with serious injuries after their war with the villains. Meanwhile, in the outside world, the media and public are circling the hospital, making it clear that this is one of the biggest scandals to hit Japan and its pro hero society. As a few bubbles of media questions put it:

"Are you affiliated with Endeavor?! What's his status? You must know right?! And is Endeavor even aware of the terrible state Japan's in right now?! Everyone's dying to know about his connection with Dabi! When can we expect a press conference?! We need some reassurance! We need to know!"

The questions about the Todoroki family's personal business isn't just hanging in the air - additional dialogue bubbles (on behalf of the public) reveal that Dabi may have indeed tipped the scale of public opinion away from the heroes:

"That one is the root cause!!" They're now saying of Endeavor. "His Shining light beckons the dark! It precipitates our demise!!"

The connection between Dabi and The Joker was pretty apparent in his origin reveal, and the fallout from that pivotal moment is very much in the vein of The Dark Knight. Endeavor has gone from finally achieving stature as the Symbol of Peace to now being the symbol of the light that invites the darkness and destruction of Dabi and the League of Villains into people's lives.

That may never be a shadow that Endeavor gets out from under - especially now that his son Shoto has vowed to be the one to take Dabi out. The Todoroki family drama isn't getting better anytime soon.

My Hero Academia is in production on season 5 of the anime. Online chapters of the manga can be found HERE.

Image Credit: Hellbram9903