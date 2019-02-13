‘My Hero Academia: Two Heroes’ To Get Manga Adaptation

My Hero Academia has a big year in store for fans, and it seems those plans just got even bigger. Thanks to a new announcement, fans have learned the anime’s first-ever film will get its own manga adaptation.

Over on Twitter, My Hero Academia‘s official page announced the news with a simple post.

“My Hero Academia: [Two] Heroes film manga will be released on May 2,” the post reads. “Please wait for further posts for more details!”

As posted, there are no announcements out about My Hero Academia‘s manga turn just yet. Fans know it will be going out in May, but there is no word on how long it will be. This first post makes it sound like the adaptation will be a single volume, but Shueisha has yet to comment on the title’s length.

For those of you unaware of the film, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes came out last summer and had its world premiere in Los Angeles. The film is canon and set sometime before the events of season three. It follows Izuku Midoriya as the boy joins All Might on a vacation to I-Island for a Pro Hero meeting. The duo meet up with a slew of other UA Academy students, but things go south with the high-security island is taken over by villains. It falls to Izuku and his friends to save the day, but their mission is way easier said than done.

