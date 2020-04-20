My Hero Academia Explains How All For One Got SPOILER

✖

My Hero Academia knows a few good things about villains, and that is made no more clearer than with All For One. The penultimate baddie once ruled the game in his heyday, but his fight with One For All has forced him to push forth his protege. Still, fans are as curious as ever about All For One's origin, and fans found out how the villain got a certain Quirk which is almost unfairly powerful.

And as you might have guessed, the ordeal was rather gory to witness. So if you do not want to be spoiled on this, you have been warned! There are details about My Hero Academia: Vigilantes below:

For those who aren't in the loop, the franchise is not far from ending its side series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. The canon prequel follows a vigilante named Koichi has he learns about the ins-and-outs of being a hero, and his mentor Knuckle Duster used to be one. In fact, the burly man was one of the strongest Pro Heroes out there... that is, until All For One stole his power.

Chapter 75 explains how the younger man lost his power, and it will make you hate All For One even more. Back in the day, Knuckle Duster went by the name O'Clock. He had the power to move so quickly that time slowed around him, making him very difficult to track or see coming. But when we're talking about All For One, we know the man had a plan to capture the baddie.

The story which Knuckle Duster gives is that All For One ambushed him at a lab alone. O'Clock was so horrified by the evil before him that he couldn't react in enough time to ward the villain off, giving All For One enough time to grab the hero by the head. The bloody encounter occurs off-screen from that point on, but fans know All For One ripped the hero's Quirk from his body. Now, Knuckle Duster is left to operate as a powerless vigilante, but he is more than confident that Koichi can become a hero far more superior than O'Clock ever was.

