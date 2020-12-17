My Hero Academia Poster Imagines How a Vigilantes Anime Would Work

✖

My Hero Academia fans have plenty of material to digest when it comes to the four seasons of the anime, with a fifth set to arrive in the spring of next year, as well the War Arc that is currently taking place in the manga, but one fan has imagined what an anime series for the spin-off series of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes might look like! While there have been rumblings that the franchise created by Kohei Horikoshi might be getting a new anime project in the future, we have yet to learn if Vigilantes will be getting an anime adaptation proper.

For those who haven't been following the story of Vigilantes, the My Hero Academia spin-off decides to explore a part of the world outside of the classrooms of UA Academy, instead focusing on several vigilantes who are working outside of the world of heroes to fight against the villainy of the world. Placing the spotlight on the young hero named Crawler, and a seasoned veteran in the form of Knuckleduster, there are plenty of amazing stories that were told in this spin-off story that would translate quite well to the world of anime!

Reddit Artist Machinatorinator shared this take on what Crawler and Pop Step might look like if they were brought to life with the same animation style that has made the story of My Hero Academia such a hit thanks to the animators that are a part of Studio Bones:

Besides focusing the young vigilantes like Crawler and Pop Step, Vigilantes has also given us the opportunity to see the early lives of some of the heaviest hitters of UA Academy, with stories that are focused on the likes of Mirko, Fat Gum, Eraserhead, Present Mic, Midnight, and several others. With a number of these stories playing into the latest War Arc, it definitely wouldn't be surprising to see these adopted into the world of anime, whether they be in a new spin-off series or directly into the main anime itself.

Though Vigilantes is looking to end, the spin-off is approaching one hundred chapters so there is definitely plenty of material to mine for an anime series!

Do you want to see an anime series for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes?