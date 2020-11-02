My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Teases All For One's Vigilantes Debut

✖

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has begun another look into the past that's featured a look at many of our hero favorites in the prime of their youth, but this also means we will soon be seeing one of the villains in his prime as the newest cliffhanger for the series teases All For One's grand debut. The spin-off series has shown a different side of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga world as the series takes place several years before the event of the main series. But there have only been brief flashes of the villains in prior chapters.

After teasing All For One's appearance in a previous chapter exploring part of Knuckleduster's past as the hero O'Clock, the newest chapter teases that we'll be seeing this story play out in full as its cliffhanger sees All For One excited to procure several powerful quirks. Given what we know about the villain in the original series, it's going to be a terrifying debut.

Chapter 88 of the series explores more of Knuckleduster's past as it shows him during his hero days. At this point in his history, he still has his speedster powers and was operating as the hero O'Clock. For his current mission he's had to go undercover in an illegal fighting ring, and thus lays the groundwork for his full Knuckleduster costume later. But most importantly, he's come across some familiar faces.

After fighting Rappa (who later becomes a member of the Shie Hassaikai's Eight Precepts of Death), the fighting ring goes into full chaos when a young Mirko arrives and suddenly throws herself into the fight. As these quirk users start to fight each other all out, and unsurprisingly, we get to hear All For One express his interest in all of these quirks. Although we don't see him, All For One is really the only one who could be speaking at the end of the chapter.

It really could only be this familiar villain as he states, "An amusing turn of events. I was planning to abandon that arena, but perhaps not. Instead, why not harvest the more valuable quirks." Seeing as how Knuckleduster's quirk was stolen from him by All For One, it could be that the series is finally getting ready to show us this happen on page as we learn more about how Knuckleduster became a vigilante in the first place.

But what do you think? Could this be any other villain besides All For One? Curious to see how different All For One is several years ago before his fight with All Might? Do you think it'll be a slaughter with this enclosed space? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!