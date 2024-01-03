Viral My Hero Academia Poster Pitches the Anime's Best Prequel

My Hero Academia might be seeing present events in the manga detailing the dynamic battle between the forces of good and evil, but the superhero shonen series has also been taking the opportunity to explore the past. Chronicling the early days of All For One and his nefarious rise to power, Kohei Horikoshi has weaved quite a few stories that detail the world that existed long before Deku hit the scene. Now, imagining a new anime prequel series, one fan artist has created a viral poster to see what a tale from the past might look like.

Since the days when Quirks first emerged, All For One has had an influence on the world at large. Luckily, his decisions sowed the seeds for his eventual defeat as he was responsible for the creation of One For All, the power that would eventually fuel both All Might and Deku in the present. While All Might has been featured quite a bit in the shonen franchise, there are large parts of the former Symbol of Peace's life that have remained a mystery to this day. While no prequels have been confirmed for the future of My Hero Academia, there is plenty of territory that could be explored.

My Hero Academia: All Might's Early Years

Much like Deku, All Might wasn't born with a Quirk that granted him wild abilities but was eventually given powers thanks to the power of One For All. Before becoming the Symbol of Peace and uniting Japan, Toshinori Yagi was a student who ran into Nana Shimura who would go on to give him his powers. Shimura might have been a great hero in her time, but ironically, she was also the grandmother of one of the world's greatest villains in Shigaraki.

2024 will be a big year for My Hero Academia in a number of ways. The seventh season of the anime adaptation is set to arrive in May of this year and the summer will see the arrival of the fourth film on the silver screen. While Horikoshi continues to work on the final arc, he hasn't confirmed whether this will be the manga's last year, though it might be a safe bet considering what's taken place in recent chapters.

Which prequel story would you love to see further fleshed out in Class 1-A's world?