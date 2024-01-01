My Hero Academia Says Goodbye to 2023 With New Artwork

My Hero Academia is gearing up for a big 2024 by saying goodbye to 2023 with some special new artwork to cap off the year! My Hero Academia had a pretty monumental 2023 with the sixth season of the anime kicking off the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's manga series, and the manga itself has been working its way through the final fights between the heroes and villains. It's left fans wondering what could be coming down the pipeline for the franchise in 2024, and that's especially curious given that the series is closer than ever to its grand finale.

My Hero Academia has some big plans for 2024 as the anime franchise is roaring back with both a new season of the TV series and a new movie, and the manga itself has reached the final fight between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki with its latest chapters. With so many things to look forward to in the new year, My Hero Academia is welcoming 2024 (the year of the Dragon) with some special new art highlighting the pro hero Ryukyu and her intern heroes. Check it out below.

My Hero Academia's Plans for 2024

The highly anticipated My Hero Academia Season 7 will officially premiere around the world beginning on May 7th, 2024. The anime's return will be proceeded by four recap episodes that will be catching fans up to speed with the anime's events beginning in April 2024, with new footage teased for the occasion. It's yet to be announced if these recaps will count towards the season's final episode count as of the time of this writing, however.

My Hero Academia has also announced the fourth movie in the franchise will be debuting in theaters across Japan in Summer 2024, but it has yet to reveal any story, character, staff, or international release plans as of the time of this writing. If you wanted to catch up with My Hero Academia's anime before the new season and movie premiere next year, you can find the first six seasons of the series (along with OVA specials) now streaming with Crunchyroll.

