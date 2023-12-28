My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Shockingly Steals Deku's Quirks

My Hero Academia is currently working its way through the final fights against the villains, and the final moments from the newest chapter of the series has revealed that Tomura Shigaraki has shockingly stolen some of Izuku Midoriya's One For All quirks as their fight begins in full! My Hero Academia has been spending the last few chapters amidst the final struggle against All for One, and the villain was officially defeated with the newest chapter of the series. Now that the fight is over, it's finally time to start focusing on the true final battle in the manga as Deku fights Shigaraki.

Deku's fight against Shigaraki has been expanding over a few chapters as while it originally began on the floating U.A. High School battlefield before they brought the battle back to the ground, the fight has gone through different phases as My Hero Academia made sure to close out some of the other final villain fights in the other battlefields. But it's time to return to Deku as he's trying his best to keep up with Shigaraki, and now he's going to have to do so without some of his biggest assets with the loss of the Fourth User's Danger Sense quirk.

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Academia: How Deku's Quirk is Stolen

My Hero Academia Chapter 410 begins with the end of the fight against All For One, and brief flashback reveals that the heroes know that Shigaraki's decay will truly be dangerous once he starts attacking the Earth itself. It's why they tried to keep him in a floating battlefield in the first place, and the chapter sees that destruction in action as Shigaraki wipes out a chunk of the Shizuoka Prefecture with ease. But Deku's trying his best to match Shigaraki's speed by using Gearshift, Fa Jin and Danger Sense in tandem.

While it's enough to adapt to Shigaraki's speed for the moment, the end of the chapter sees Shigaraki briefly make contact with Deku's face. Deku's able to cut away Shigaraki's fingers before the decay hits, but soon he realizes that the Fourth User has disappeared from One For All along with the loss of the Danger Sense quirk. Now as the chapter comes to an end, both Deku and Shigaraki are wondering just how long Deku can keep fighting before he doesn't have the power to keep up.

What do you think of Shigaraki stealing one of Deku's quirks? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!