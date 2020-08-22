My Hero Academia Reveals Chilling Volume 28 Cover Art

✖

My Hero Academia's manga is currently in the midst of a huge war between the heroes and villains as the pros have made the first significant move in the fight against the Paranormal Liberation Front. But soon after this first assault began, the heroes are starting to see just how little prepared their actually were when the raid began and the threats against them only got stronger. This was especially true for their leader as we have seen a more powerful and far more terrifying version of Tomura Shigaraki than we have ever seen in the manga before.

That terrifying new version of Tomura Shigaraki is the main draw for the cover art of My Hero Academia's next volume releasing in Japan. Scheduled to hit shelves on September 4th, the cover for Volume 28 has been revealed through My Hero Academia's official Twitter account and showcases Tomura's terrifying new form and Aizawa directly in the villain's crosshairs. Check it out for yourself below:

My Hero Academia's newest arc continues with each new chapter of the series, and there's still no real way to figure out how it all comes to an end. It's going to be a bloody one before it's all over considering how powerful Shigaraki has become, so future covers for the series will likely be far more intense than this one! What do you think of it?

