My Hero Academia World Heroes' Mission Teases Major Villain in First Trailer

My Hero Academia wasted little time in throwing a bevy of fresh news to fans following the release of its fifth season premiere, with a brand new trailer landing for the third feature-length film in the franchise, World Heroes' Mission, and in said footage, we get a first glimpse of the movie's brand new villain. With the first two films giving us unique villains in the forms of Wolfram and Nine, two antagonists that had connections to the major villain known as All For One, there are definitely some big shoes to fill for this new criminal.

One of the biggest twists of the new trailer has been news footage that apparently reveals that Midoriya is being blamed for mass murder, leaving fans to wonder just how this series of events takes place. Joining alongside Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki, the "Three Musketeers" are clearly going to have their hands full with this new villain. Though the new antagonist is shrouded in mystery, it's clear that he has an army of followers that will cause some serious problems for Class 1-A, who appears to be joining alongside some professional heroes in order to save the world once again.

(Photo: Bones)

Ironically, the manga for My Hero Academia has been touting that the current storyline is the "Final Arc" of the franchise, though creator Kohei Horikoshi has gone on record in the past that they are planning for ten feature-length films in the future of the popular Shonen franchise. Each of these movies has taken place within the continuity of the popular series, with the manga sometimes making reference to the events that took place in the films, so it will definitely be interesting to see how World Heroes' Mission is incorporated.

One of the things to note with this new villain is that though his identity might be a mystery, it's clear that their power is nothing to sneeze at as a brief image shows that they are standing atop a pile of some of the biggest heroes of the world, both from UA Academy and from the world of professional crime fighters. It will definitely be interesting to see how Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki's Quirks stack up to this villain that is making his grand debut when the movie lands this summer.

What are your predictions for the next big villain of My Hero Academia?