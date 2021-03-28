My Hero Academia Movie Trailer Teases Izuku's Wanted Status

My Hero Academia is teasing Izuku Midoriya's surprising wanted status in the first trailer for its next big movie! First announced with a trio of mysterious visuals featuring Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki late last year, My Hero Academia has finally revealed our first full look at the franchise's third movie during AnimeJapan 2021. Officially titled My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission, this new movie teases one of the biggest hero team ups in the franchise yet with a threat that apparently spans the entire world this time around.

While the movie's first trailer is full of plenty of ominous teases as to what we can expect, and some looks at cool new makeovers for our main young trio of heroes, one of the biggest surprises to come out of this is the fact that Izuku Midoriya is apparently now wanted for mass murder as we can see from what is most likely an American news report given the look of the overall package. Here's the tease in question:

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission features an original story and character designs from series creator Kohei Horikoshi much like the first two films, but it has yet to be revealed when the film is actually taking place in the series' canon. Although it won't be shaking things up in the official canon too much, when in the series it takes place can mean some totally different things for Izuku here.

The actual story for the film is still being kept under wraps for now as well, so there's no way to know whether or not Izuku's mass murder incident is what kicks the entire thing off. So if this movie takes place late into the manga release of the series like Heroes Rising, there's a good chance that Izuku being marked with such a target here is a reflection of just how involved he is in the huge war that recently broke out as he's become quite known among the villains.

But what do you think of Izuku's wanted status in the upcoming World Heroes' Mission movie? What are you hoping to see in My Hero Academia's third movie? When in the series do you want to see it taking place? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!