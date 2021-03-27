My Hero Academia Fans Are Geeking Out Over the Start of Season 5

By Evan Valentine

My Hero Academia's fifth season has landed, re-introducing us to some of the biggest players in the world of UA Academy, and fans are geeking out with the return of their favorite Shonen heroes coming back to the small screen to battle against villains and other heroes alike. With the premiere following the heroes on a brand new training exercise, there are plenty of unanswered questions from season four that fans ar waiting to see answered as the fifth season promises to introduce a bevy of new problems for Midoriya, Bakugo, Uravity, and their fellow aspiring heroes in Class 1-A.

What did you think of the season premiere for My Hero Academia's fifth season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.

