My Hero Academia Fans Are Geeking Out Over the Start of Season 5
My Hero Academia's fifth season has landed, re-introducing us to some of the biggest players in the world of UA Academy, and fans are geeking out with the return of their favorite Shonen heroes coming back to the small screen to battle against villains and other heroes alike. With the premiere following the heroes on a brand new training exercise, there are plenty of unanswered questions from season four that fans ar waiting to see answered as the fifth season promises to introduce a bevy of new problems for Midoriya, Bakugo, Uravity, and their fellow aspiring heroes in Class 1-A.
Been A Long Time Coming
my hero academia season 5 first episode spoilers— steven (@Urbanblue122) March 27, 2021
I think I speak for everyone when I say we waited all most a full year to see Dabi in this scene. #myheroacademia pic.twitter.com/heiR1EpKgf
The Number 1 Number 2
mha season 5— bri | SILK SONIC DUH (@imdaddymars) March 27, 2021
LETS GOOO I JUST LOVE HIM SM 💕💘💘💘 #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/IUUKQSndQO
Long Live The King
Jujutsu Kaisen passes the baton to My Hero Academia as season 5’s premiere airs the day after it’s finale.
The king has indeed returned. pic.twitter.com/b75MOsEIOS— Volk (@Volkerstime) March 27, 2021
Time To Be His Own Man
// mha season 5 spoilers— rain ☁️ venti haver (≧◡≦) (@tsukkisees) March 27, 2021
i love how they’re always on the same bullshit but please free kaminari from the shackles of bakugo 😭✋#MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/s1mkSXz6Wy
Charming Indeed
Since it's the beginning of season 5 this week, it was an introduction.
But the characters were very charming😆
I'm excited for main story starting next week!!#MyHeroAcademia#ヒロアカ pic.twitter.com/C3xb48Df0q— Kyle Anime Scouter (@kylescouter) March 27, 2021
It Has Been Missed
... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... the my hero academia season 5 first episode was absolutely FUCKING AMAZING. I MISSED THIS SHOW SO MUCH. THE END OF THE EPISODE LEFT MY ASS SPEECHLESS.— Darky (@ignDarkblack) March 27, 2021
Manga Readers Know The Truth
People: "oh my gosh, season 5 of My Hero Academia is out! I'm so excited!"— Matt Dougherty (@MDoug71) March 27, 2021
Me having already read the manga: pic.twitter.com/VPTU0PpBbW
Secrets
HAWKS X DABI 😩😩😩 #bnhaspoilers #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/XdB4dXLHba— alex | MHA SEASON 5 (@kxgeyamalex) March 27, 2021
An Amazing Start
All I’m saying is My hero season 5 did have to start of so good now I have to wait another week #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/XPSbBEtIPv— butterfly 🦋✨🍃 (@onyourmind12) March 27, 2021
It's A Fire OP
LOVING THE SEASON 5 OP!!! #MyHeroAcademia #MyHeroAcademiaseason5— Playmaker08 🇵🇪🇺🇸 (@playmaker9208) March 27, 2021