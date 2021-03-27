My Hero Academia Drops First Trailer for Next Movie, World Heroes' Mission

My Hero Academia has dropped the first trailer for its next movie! As part of the celebration for the anime franchise's fifth anniversary, My Hero Academia will be launching its third feature film in Japan this Summer. Teased late last year with a trio of mysterious posters featuring Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki in new black suits. Theories started to spark over what this means considering it came along with the tag line, "He will meet 'The Three Musketeers.'" Taking this a step further was a mysterious "WHA" insignia on their suits.

Now we have gotten a much better idea of what to expect with the first trailer for the third movie in My Hero Academia's run, officially titled My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission. Shared during a special panel for the franchise during AnimeJapan 2021, World Heroes' Mission has been confirmed for a release in Japan this August. You can check out the trailer in the video above!

My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission will be releasing in theaters in Japan on August 6th, but unfortunately there has yet to be a confirmation of an international release for the film just yet. Considering the first two (and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic), it's highly likely that we'll get an announcement for its international plans closer to its release or after it hits theaters.

It seems the "WHA" on Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki's suits refers to a worldwide hero organization that they become a part of with this newest threat that involves the entire world this time around. Featuring an original story, original series creator Kohei Horikoshi will once again be serving as chief supervisor and will provide the character designs for the new characters.

The staff from the previous films and anime series will be returning for World Heroes' Mission as well with Kenji Nagasaki directing the third franchise film for studio BONES, a script from Yousuke Kuroda, Yoshihiko Umakoshi as character designer, and Yuki Hayashi will compose the music. If you're looking for more of a My Hero Academia fix right now, Season 5 of the anime has finally kicked off!

But what do you think of this first trailer for My Hero Academia's new movie? How are you liking the new looks for Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki? What are you hoping to see in the third movie for the franchise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!