My Hero Academia Reveals Why Aoyama’s Quirk Gives Him So Much Trouble

My Hero Academia finally explained why Aoyama’s quirk gave him so much trouble with the newest chapter of the series! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series has been one emotional reveal after another, but the newest series of reveals have definitely hit fans much harder than they expected. After a long wait where fans had theorized over who the potential U.A. Academy traitor could be, the previous chapter of the manga officially revealed who the traitor was. But that was only the first major reveal as it led to a whole new wave of reveals in the newest chapter.

This reveal was only the spark to a greater flame, however, as it was revealed that Yuga Aoyama was the traitor lurking in the midst. This reveal had thus finally clued fans in on Aoyama’s mysterious past, and answered a surprising question that fans didn’t really think to ask. Aoyama’s quirk was often seen as a detriment to his body despite how much training he did to control how much damage it did to his stomach, but it’s revealed that it was because the Navel Laser wasn’t his quirk in the first place.

The previous chapter of the series revealed that Aoyama’s parents ultimately reached out to All For One because Aoyama (like Izuku Midoriya) was actually born without a quirk. Following a rumor that the villain could pass on a quirk to someone else, they decide to reach out to All For One and he bestows the Navel Laser quirk to the young Aoyama. Chapter 337 of the series digs into this even further and confirms that the quirk did not settle within Aoyama and he suffered with it as a result. His parents decided to ignore this, however, and continue to pretend that Aoyama was like the other members of their higher society.

So Aoyama's messages to Izuku before works on two different levels. He had mentioned before how he also felt like Izuku in that his quirk was also damaging to his body, but now it's been confirmed that the two of them had quirks bestowed onto them that their bodies could not properly align with. This means that the biggest clue for the traitor had been hiding in plain sight overall.