My Hero Academia Singles Out Its Unexpected Traitor

It has been some years since My Hero Academia laid the seeds for a traitor’s reveal. After the League of Villains infiltrated U.A. High School, fans were informed a traitor was in their midst, but years have passed since the accusation went live. Now, it seems My Hero Academia is ready to explore the two-timer’s identity, and the real traitor is not the student everyone expected.

So, please be warned! There are some major spoilers for My Hero Academia below:

The whole truth was revealed this week when My Hero Academia put out its latest update. Chapter 336 promised to check in on the traitor after the manga led fans to believe Toru Hagakure was the baddie. This bait-and-switch had fans fretting all week long, but it turns out Hagakure is not the baddie. She simply overheard the situation, and the real traitor is Yuga Aoyama.

Just as many suspected, the knightly hero has been in bed with the villains since day one. The manga went on to explain how Aoyama was roped into the role, and he has his parents to thank. The boy ended up being given a quirk by All For One as a child when Aoyama’s folks learned he had no quirk. This debt was left unchecked for years, but All For One called in his favor once Aoyama entered U.A. High School. The boy was commanded to feed info to the league, and it seems another order has been given.

At this point, My Hero Academia fans are left wondering how Aoyama will be dealt with, and Izuku will have a tough choice to make. The hero has a soft heart, but even Aoyama must answer for his crimes. There is hope yet the boy might turn on All For One, but as seen with Lady Nagant, the villain loves contingency plans. Aoyama could very well die if he stands up to the tyrant, but the traitor’s bleeding heart might persuade him to undertake such a sacrifice.

