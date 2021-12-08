My Hero Academia Reveals Shocking Fact About Aoyama’s Quirk

My Hero Academia has shocked fans with a surprising revelation about Yuga Aoyama’s quirk with the newest chapter of the series! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi’s manga series is speeding toward its end game, but the latest few chapters have provided the heroes a brief reprieve as Tomura Shigaraki and All For One need to recover from the fight against All For One. At the same time, this reprieve has been far from as restful as many fans would hope as some of the series’ biggest questions have been answered such as the mysterious identity of the U.A. Academy traitor.

The newest chapter of the series threw yet another major twist in the affair, however, because while the previous chapter had seemingly implicated that Toru Hagakure was the traitor as many fans had theorized, there was actually a completely different character who was feeding All For One information all along, Yuga Aoyama. Many fans had correctly guessed he was the traitor, but the reason why is actually the most surprising as his quirk was apparently gifted to him by All For One at the request of Aoyama’s parents.

Chapter 336 of the series confirms that Aoyama had been traitor all along as his parents approach him for a secret conversation in the middle of the woods. His parents tell him that a new order has come through, and urge him to pass along some kind of secret information lest they all be killed. They hate that they’ve put their son in such a situation, but it’s a result of a decision they had made to make the young Yuga happy. As his parents reveal, Yuga was actually born without a quirk, much like Izuku Midoriya.

Wanting their son to be happy and fit in with everyone else, they had All For One give their son a quirk. This sheds a light on many of the interactions Yuga has had with Izuku in the past, and confirms why Yuga’s own quirk is damaging to his body as well. It further shows why he felt such a connection with Izuku, and unfortunately darkens much of his actions in the past with a much more solemn light as he’s been working with the villains all this time. It might not have been his choice to do so, but it’s now a more complicated situation than ever.

What do you think of Yuga Aoyama being My Hero Academia’s big traitor? Does it surprise you to find that Aoyama’s quirk was a gift from All For One? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!