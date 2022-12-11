Naruto Launches Mysterious Global Countdown

Naruto Uzumaki has been around for decades, and the hero has amassed a loyal army of fans. From his first days as a genin to his latest as the Homage, the shonen star is one of the biggest characters to ever come from Shonen Jump. In light of a recent anime milestone, Naruto has been in the headlines this year like never before, and it seems Shueisha is teasing another big year in 2023 thanks to a strange countdown.

The update comes straight from Naruto's official Twitter, and it has sent the anime fandom into a tizzy. As you can see below, a countdown for seven days has started on social media, and it will be for a global announcement. After all, the countdown has released posters hyping iconic destinations around the world, and yes – that is Team 7 visiting America's very own Hokage Mountain. Or rather, our very own Mount Rushmore.

What's the Situation?

According to this countdown, the event will include Japan, France, Brazil, and the United States at minimum. There could be more posters on the way, but for now, these global locales have fans curious. After all, the anime did just welcome its 20th anniversary, and plenty of rumors have cropped up regarding a remake of sorts.

Obviously, Shueisha and Studio Pierrot have not said anything about such a project really happening. Fans across the globe would love to see the series return in some way, but this countdown's focus on international fans has prompted another theory. After all, global anime tours have become popular in the last decade, and Naruto could be gearing up.

For now, fans will have to wonder what Naruto has in store until the franchise drops the news this month. The IP is expected to announce the information on December 17th which coincides with Jump Festa overseas. So if you want to be informed about this countdown's endgame, stay tuned to ComicBook as the holidays approach!

What do you think about this mysterious teaser? Do you believe Naruto has a big project hiding up its sleeve? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.