Naruto The Gallery Opens in Japan: Watch

Naruto is set to play a big role at this year's Jump Festa, with the Shonen series looking to be joined by the likes of Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia, One Piece, and many other series that got their starts in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. Now, to help ring in the twentieth anniversary of the most popular ninja anime series, a new art gallery has opened in Japan which has offered fans a virtual tour if you aren't able to make it to Japan during its exhibition dates.

The gallery, titled Naruto The Gallery, has the following official description if you are wondering what lies within the celebration of Masashi Kishimoto's series that introduced anime fans to Naruto, the ninjas of Konoha, and the various villains introduced throughout the decades of the anime's story:

"After a long 7-year wait, a brand-new Naruto exhibition event is coming! The gallery will be open from 12/10/2022 (Sat) to 1/31/2023 (Tue) at Akiba Square in Tokyo's Akihabara! Go back in time and relive scenes from the anime depicting how the characters grew, the bonds they shared between friends, as well as their heated battles. Feel the intensity of every scene through the huge main screen or from one of the many smaller monitors available. In addition, enjoy a special video made in collaboration with a high-profile visual artist which is scheduled to air during the event. Merchandise featuring original illustrations will also be available for sale! It's been 20 years since the animation first aired on TV, so come join this amazing event and immerse yourself in the world of Naruto once again!"

Naruto The Gallery Tour

News Outlet Oricon shared a walking tour through the new gallery that was opening in honor of Naruto, which not only features art from the anime and the manga but also has a complete recreation of Konoha and the mountain that watches over the Hidden Leaf Village:

While the Shonen franchise hasn't released much information about what will be revealed at this year's Jump Festa, fans are crossing their fingers for some big bombshells when it comes to the Hidden Leaf Village.

Do you want to see the Naruto Gallery make its way to the West? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf.