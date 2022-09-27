Naruto Cosplay Welcomes Kankuro's Puppet to Our World

Naruto has been around the block a number of times since its debut, and in that time, the cosplay community has explored every inch of the franchise. From Team 7 to the Kage and beyond, it seems there are few if any characters in Naruto without a cosplay. Of course, some looks go further than others, and advancing tech has only made these impressive cosplays all the better. And now, it seems Kankuro is celebrating with his very own top-notch look.

The piece comes courtesy of TikTok thanks to user Numerical Cosplay. As you can see below, the fans decided it was time to show out their look for the Hidden Sand hero. But rather than doing something static, the cosplayer rigged an actual puppeteering rig to bring Kankuro's builds to life.

As you can tell, the cosplay includes a standard Kankuro cosplay including his face paint and black outfit, but things get crazy from there on out. After all, Numerical Cosplay built a working puppet that hooks onto a rig on their back. Using wires and triggers in their hands, the cosplayer can make Kankuro's puppet work just like in the anime... you know, just without the deadly poisons and senbons.

There is no denying a cosplay like this takes time to perfect, and Numerical Cosplay didn't miss a beat. If you want to see more of their work, you can find them over on TikTok right here. And if you plan on building a look like this for Kankuro, we wish you all the best luck!

What do you think about this fan's take on Kankuro? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.