Michael B. Jordan Hangs Out With Naruto Amid Creed 3 Press Tour

If there is one thing we know about Michael B. Jordan, it is that the actor loves anime. The A-list star has been in the business for years, and their work on projects like Black Panther and Creed has made them a global force. As for Jordan's latest gig, the actor has broken records with Creed 3, and its press tour just brought Jordan to Japan where he met up with Naruto.

And yes, we are totally serious. The team at Warner Bros. Japan took Jordan on an excursion through Tokyo, and the team shared pictures of Jordan hanging out at the Shonen Jump store with Naruto.

As you can see below, the photos show Jordan in simple gear as he browses a Jump Shop in Tokyo. In one shot, we can see the actor posing with a life-sized figure of Naruto while Gintoki from Gintama stands to the side. The trio looks great, and the only thing that could make this photo op better is maybe a cameo by Goku.

The rest of the photos highlight Jordan's adventure at the store as he played some games and browsed merchandise. My Hero Academia came into play as a picture was taken of Jordan in front of a Bakugo standee. The actor participated in a sticker rally inspired by the anime, so Jordan got a bunch of Todoroki stickers with his name printed on them. So if we had to guess, Megan Thee Stallion might be jealous of the gift!

Of course, Jordan got some well-deserved rest during this outing in Japan, and that is good because his press tour is rather packed. It won't be long before Creed 3 makes its debut in Japan, after all. The movie will go live this month, and when it does, Jordan has announced a Creed anime will be released in theaters to hype up fans. TMS Entertainment helped oversee the production, so netizens have high expectations for the Creed anime. And of course, Jordan's directorial debut has already broken records globally by becoming the most successful Creed film to date.

If you want to follow in Jordan's footsteps here, you can always visit the Jump Shop in Japan on a visit. There are several locations across the country such as in Shibuya and Bunkyo in Tokyo. The locations carry exclusively merchandise themed around Shonen Jump's top hits, and given these new photos, it seems Jordan would definitely recommend a visit.

Do you hope to visit anime's top tourist attractions in Japan someday?