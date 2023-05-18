Sekiro May Be Getting Its Very Own Anime

When it comes to anime, more and more industries are getting in on the fun. From Bladerunner to Cyberpunk, all kinds of IPs have dug their way into the medium with success. Video games have done particularly well thanks to hits like Castlevania at Netflix. And if a new rumor is right, then Sekiro may be the next game ready to debut an anime of its own.

The rumor comes from oecuf, an anonymous influencer in the anime space. Known for their mysterious teasers, oecuf got the fandom buzzing recently when it posted a series of emojis teasing a new show. Not long ago, the page said sources have informed the team Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is getting an anime. Of course, nothing official has been said about the project, so but fans are still geeking out over the possibility of this adaptation.

After all, Sekiro is a wild game under Activision's thumb. The title, which debuted in 2019, follows the story of a shinobi named Wolf who is out for revenge. Determined to avenge his kidnapped lord, Wolf hunts down a family of samurai, and Sekiro carries this grudge with grit. From stealth sections to melee combat, the game has it all, and Sekiro has since become a favorite with fans as such.

Given its Japanese roots, netizens can see Sekiro making for a great anime, so we can only hope this rumor has merit. Again, there is no official word out on this potential anime, but one could come soon. After all, PlayStation is hosting a special event next week, and Sekiro was an incredibly popular title for the console. If the game's devs want to keep hype up for Sekiro, an anime would easily promote the series, and audiences can imagine what studios like Production I.G. could do with this property.

If you want to check out Sekiro for yourself, the action-adventure game is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and XBOX One. There are also plenty of video game anime adaptations out there if you're unfamiliar with the genre. Netflix's Castlevania is one of the most beloved entries in the field, but recently, Cyberpunk Edgerunners took over the genre as it was hailed as last year's best anime release.

What do you make of this new anime rumor? Would you like to see Sekiro tackle its own anime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.