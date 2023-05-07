Naruto Teams With NFL Star Jamaal Williams for Charity Auction

It looks like the NFL and Naruto are cozying up ahead of a special event. After all, the anime is one of the most popular in the world, and the NFL houses a number of members who see Naruto Uzumaki as an inspiration. One of these star is none other than Jamaal Williams, and they are teaming up with the voice of Naruto on a special charity auction.

According to new reports, the shopping platform Whatnot will host the digital auction in just a few days' time. The event is slated to drop on May 9th at 8:00 pm EST, and it will feature the dub voice of Naruto Uzumaki. Maile Flanagan will join Williams as they auction off special Naruto merchandise, so fans won't want to miss out on the deal.

After all, a wide variety of goods will go up for sale. There will be signed Funko Pops available in the lot along with ninja headbands, manga bundles, action figures, and more. Some of the biggest buys will come from Williams as he is auction custom Naruto sneakers by Sal 'Kickstradomis' Amezuca, one of the world's most influential sneaker artists.

"The stories and principles of Naruto have been hugely influential for me, both on and off the field. Naruto faced a lot of adversity and was able to move beyond that and become this powerful force of positivity and kindness," Williams shared. "Outside of Naruto's impact on my own life, I have so much love for the Naruto and anime communities. These are my people. I'm excited to partner with Whatnot and Maile to celebrate and rally fans around the franchise, all for a great cause I'm passionate about."

For those who win items from this Naruto auction, you will be happy to know proceeds are going to a good place. All the money earned is going to the Jamaal Williams Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides aid to those facing food insecurity. This digital auction marks the organization's first fundraising outing, so of course, Williams roped in Naruto to kick things off. After all, the NFL star is a well-known fan of anime. From One Piece to Naruto, Williams has geeked out about his favorite shows with fans online and even at games. So honestly, there is no better way to kickstart his non-profit than with Naruto by his side!

HT – ANN