Naruto Creator Reveals Where the 'Believe It' Catchphrase Came From

By now, it is safe to say Naruto is an icon. The Hidden Leaf ninja has become a figure known around the world, and his journey continues to this day despite the odds. Years ago, creator Masashi Kishimoto couldn't have known how big his hero would become, but their series thrives to this day. Many elements of Naruto are now cultural icons, and we have learned where one of them originates... believe it!

Oh yes, we are talking about that legendary catchphrase, my friends. If there is one thing Naruto engrains in fans, it is a certain phrase uttered by its lead. Naruto Uzumaki loves to ends his epic speeches by saying "believe it" or "dattebayo" in Japanese. As it turns out, the catchphrase was a last-minute addition by Kishimoto, so fans can stop thinking so hard about it.

During an interview with Kobayashi some years ago, Kishimoto unpacked the origin of 'believe it' which has now surfaced in English. When asked how he came up with the phrase, the creator of Naruto said he wanted his protagonist to have a silly verbal tic that set him apart from his peers. As such, he came up with 'believe it' as the cheesy phrase sounded like something an old person would say. The phrase was also used as a sort of speech impediment, and thus Naruto's iconic line was born.

Of course, Kishimoto says he didn't think too hard on the phrase, but the reason for its creation makes a lot of sense. Naruto spent a lot of time with the Third Homage and listening in to older villagers, so you can see why he might have picked up an old-school tagline. Kids his age would find the expression strange, but to Naruto, he was likely just repeating what he heard on the streets as an orphan. But after proving himself to the Hidden Village, now the phrase 'believe it' has become a bonafide rallying cry to its people and to fans in the real world.

If you are not caught up with Naruto's journey, trust us – you have a lot to binge. The original anime for Naruto and Naruto Shippuden is streaming all over from Hulu to Crunchyroll and beyond. Currently, Naruto is living on through its sequel, but Boruto is currently on hiatus. The series closed its TV anime a few months back in order for the Boruto manga to churn out more content. Right now, the Boruto manga is also on hiatus as its team preps for a new arc, and fans expect it to return this fall with a time skip in tow.

