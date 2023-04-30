Naruto Poster Gets Romantic With Minato and Kushina

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently in the midst of a hiatus for both of its anime and manga releases, but the Naruto characters are still in the spotlight with a new poster getting romantic with Naruto Uzumaki's parents, Minato and Kushina Uzumaki! With Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto series kicking off a special 20th Anniversary for its anime adaptation last year, fans have been taking all sorts of opportunities to celebrate their favorite characters. This came to a head with a special poll where fans from all over the world put in their votes for the top character in the series overall.

It was no real surprise to find that Minato Uzumaki was the one Naruto fans voted as the top character in the Naruto manga and anime overall, and original series creator Masashi Kishimoto will be returning to the franchise with a special new story all about Minato. While it's going to be a while before this new story hits, fans can help to celebrate Minato, Kushina, and even the three Sannin with a special new Naruto poster released for the Spring season. You can check out the romantic new Naruto poster below:

Naruto: What's Next for Minato?

Following the reveal that Minato Uzumaki was the winner of Naruto's global popularity poll, Naruto series creator Masashi Kishimoto revealed how he felt about the results, "Thank you for the incredible amount of votes! It was fun seeing how results varied from region to region. I was shocked to see Minato at the top for all regions and the fact that Sakura is so beloved by many people around the world made me proud as a writer. To tell you the truth, I was actually rooting for Kurama," Kishimoto began.

As for what will come in the new Minato story, Kishimoto teases his work on the new release as such, "Right now, I'm working on the short manga for Minato who placed first. While trying to make a story that would match the expectations of his fans, I ended up with more pages than I had originally anticipated. Please look forward to the secret story behind Minato's jutsu!" Together with this special poster, it's been a great time for Minato fans!

Where do Minato and Kushina rank among your favorite Naruto couples? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!