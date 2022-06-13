Naruto to Debut New Kana-Boon Theme in Boruto

✖

It seems the time has come for Naruto to add another theme song to its list. After all, the anime is wrapping up its latest arc, and fans are admittedly glad to see the show move on to greener pastures. Of course, this turnover will require a new anime opening, and its theme song will be handled by the artist from Kana-Boon.

The update comes straight from Weekly Shonen Jump if you have not heard. The magazine released its latest issue the other day, and it was there the news was shared. Kana-Boon is returning to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations with the opening song "Kirairari" this time.

Of course, this is not the first time Kana-Boon has worked with Boruto. The bang has done two tracks for the anime to date. The first song kicked off the TV anime as its debut theme, and Kana-Boon also did the theme song for Boruto: Naruto the Movie.

This new arc will also demand a special ending, and Boruto has already decided on who will perform the track. This time, Lenny Code Fiction will join the team with the track "Biboroku". Both tracks are expected to debut this July, so fans won't have to wait much longer to see the themes. So if you are not caught up with the show's latest Team 7 arc, you have a little extra time to get it done!

HT – ANN