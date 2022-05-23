Naruto Celebrates Boruto Chapter 70 Release With Special Promo

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has finally launched its newest chapter, and the manga is celebrating the release of Chapter 70 with a special new promo! The manga has been in a stage of shifts as this new Code focused arc has been taking shape. Because while Code's first real fight with Kawaki and Boruto made a huge impression and has already changed each Karma user forever, it seems like that was the first real conflict for the arc as a whole. The manga is getting ready for something big, and that comes through especially well with the newest promo for the series too.

The newest chapter of the series makes some very notable steps forward in terms of how the fight against Code will be taking shape for the rest of the arc, and now it's getting ready for whatever the major battle of the arc is to come. This meant some major moves from Code, Eida, and even Kawaki in the process, and now Shueisha is celebrating the newest chapter of the series hitting shelves with a special new promo that shows off the chapter in a cool new way! You can check it out below as shared by the series' official Twitter account:

Chapter 70 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is titled "From the Bottom of My Heart," and it continues the intense stand off between Code and Shikamaru left off from the previous chapter. Eida's appearance had thrown a wrench into things thanks to her power, and it ended up giving Code the window of opportunity he needed in order to capture Amado. He had intended to confront Amado in order to get the former Kara scientist to release the limiters placed on Code's body, and now he's been successful in doing so as the chapter comes to an end.

The chapter plants some notable seeds for what is to come in the rest of the arc, and it's clear that the manga is getting ready for a much bigger fight between Code, Boruto, and Kawaki. It's still unclear as to what this fight will look like, but each of their three Karma marks has evolved and gotten stronger than ever before and that means there's a huge fight that's bigger than before coming our way.

What do you think? How did you like Boruto's newest chapter? What are you hoping to see in the next chapter before the arc comes to an end?