Naruto Promo Hypes the Hero's Official Smartphone

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently focused on the next line of ninjas within the Hidden Leaf Village as they attempt to protect the ninja world from the likes of the Kara Organization and a variety of different threats. While Boruto Uzumaki and Team 7 might be taking the spotlight in both the anime and the manga, we still see past incarnations of the Seventh Hokage appear in various promotional material and merchandise, with the official smartphone for the Shonen franchise releasing new artwork to celebrate the arrival of the device thanks to one of the biggest animators of the television series.

Unfortunately for fans outside of China, getting your hands on this newest smartphone, which has recently hit the market, might be impossible as the producers, Realme China, haven't confirmed a worldwide release for the device. Taking on an aesthetic that would do the Seventh Hokage proud, "The Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition" currently holds a price of around $415 USD and arrives in its own ninja scroll, staying true to the anime franchise created by Masashi Kishimoto which might not have Naruto in the driver's seat, but still has plenty for the current Hokage to do when it comes to keeping the world of ninjas protected.

Animator Chengxi Huang, who has worked on the likes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Netflix's Castlevania, and Sword Art Online, shared new artwork for the new Naruto cellphone, with the Seventh Hokage traveling to the past and promoting the device by sporting the look that he had throughout most of Naruto: Shippuden:

Realme has released a new look at the cellphone that is looking to do proud of the ninja that saved the Hidden Leaf Village and the ninja world more times than we can count, with the device also having unique wallpaper to give it that Naruto feel:

Currently, the anime and manga for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations are taking divergent paths, though surprisingly, the television series is focusing on far more death and destruction than its source material by telling an original story within the Land of Waves which sees Team 7 losing several allies. Needless to say, the future is set to be rough for the ninjas of Konoha across all avenues of storytelling.

Would you pick up one of these Naruto cellphones if they were released globally? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf.

Via Abdul_S17