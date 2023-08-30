Naruto Heads to the Beach in New Summer 2023 Poster

Naruto is one of those series you cannot overlook. Just like Dragon Ball before it, Naruto dominated the shonen genre during its run, and the anime's legacy lives long to this day. With new fans finding the Hidden Leaf Village daily, Naruto churns out new content all the time. And now, Naruto just dropped a new poster that brings its top ninja to the beach.

So yes, Naruto finally crossed the line. Even the biggest shonen series have beach episodes, and this poster showcases how Naruto would have handled the whole thing.

As you can see above, the Naruto team posted a new key visual for the summer, and it pictures Sakura Haruno at the beach. Dressed in a black two-piece, Sakura looks comfy on the sand while Ino passes her by in a white bikini. As for the others, we can see everyone from Choji to Hinata and Tenten having fun on the beach. And yes, that is Neji in the background in some white trunks.

This beach celebration is far from anything we've seen in Naruto to date, but it feels right at home. It is easy to forget that Naruto and the rest of the Konoha 11 are just teens. When the original series began, the members of Team 7 were all pre-teens, and they leveled up to full teenagers when Naruto Shippuden went live. In their world, teens were meant to save the world rather than enjoy their youth, so it is nice to see slice-of-life posters like this one.

If you have never watched Naruto for yourself, it is easy to do nowadays. You can find the original series streaming on sites like Hulu, Crunchyroll, and more. As for its manga, the original Naruto series is available entirely through Viz Media, and Boruto: Two Blue Vortex just debuted this past month.

"Twelve years ago the Village Hidden in the Leaves was attacked by a fearsome threat. A nine-tailed fox spirit claimed the life of the village leader, the Hokage, and many others. Today, the village is at peace and a troublemaking kid named Naruto is struggling to graduate from Ninja Academy. His goal may be to become the next Hokage, but his true destiny will be much more complicated. The adventure begins now!"

