Original Naruto Anime Indefinitely Delays Comeback Episodes

The original Naruto anime is working on a set of new episodes for its 20th anniversary, and their release has been delayed indefinitely.

It looks like Naruto is putting a pin in its big anime comeback. While all eyes are on Boruto and its new sequel manga, the team behind Naruto has kept its eye on the anime. After all, Naruto was slated to drop brand-new episodes of its original anime this September in honor of the franchise's most recent anniversary. But now, we have learned the comeback has been delayed indefinitely.

For those who did not know, Naruto's 20th Anniversary anime event confirmed the original series' comeback. It was announced that September 3rd would mark the start of several new Naruto episodes; However, that is not the case anymore. The episodes have been delayed due to production issues, and Studio Pierrot has not shared when the comeback will be ready for air.

"Due to the ongoing improvements to this work's quality, which is being produced as a 20th-anniversary project, we have made the decision to postpone the broadcast of Naruto," the new statement by Naruto's production team reads. "We sincerely apologize to the fans who have been looking forward to its release. The new broadcast schedule will be announced... as soon as it has been decided on."

So there you have it. Naruto is keeping its new episodes close to the chest until they are ready. Studio Pierrot and the Naruto Production Committee will carry on work behind the scenes for now. Hopefully, the special episodes will be able to go live before the end of the year, but 2024 would suit them fine. While Naruto fans are eager to watch the episodes, they want the comeback at its best, so we're sure some will take this extra time to rewatch Naruto's heyday to tide them over.

If you are not familiar with the original Naruto anime, you should know the series is streaming everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll. For more info on the hit series, you can read the official synopsis of Naruto below:

"Twelve years ago the Village Hidden in the Leaves was attacked by a fearsome threat. A nine-tailed fox spirit claimed the lives of the village leader, the Hokage, and many others. Today, the village is at peace and a troublemaking kid named Naruto is struggling to graduate from Ninja Academy. His goal may be to become the next Hokage, but his true destiny will be much more complicated. The adventure begins now!"

What do you think about this latest Naruto update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!