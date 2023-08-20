Naruto: Boruto Starts Timeskip With Two Blue Vortex Debut: Read

Naruto has kicked off a new era of its Boruto sequel with a brand new series, and now fans can see how things have shaken up for Boruto Uzumaki and the others with the debut chapter of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga! Boruto: Naruto Next Generations brought its manga to an end several months ago with Kawaki using Eida's Omniscience powers to get the rest of the Hidden Leaf Village to believe that not only was Kawaki Naruto Uzumaki's true son, but that Boruto had killed Naruto before escaping as a fugitive. Boruto then promised to train and become strong enough to finish the fight once and for all.

This brought about the highly anticipated timeskip that fans saw in the very first chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and after a lengthy hiatus for the last few months, that timeskip is finally here. Boruto has kicked off its Part 2 with a new series titled Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, and the first chapter of this new series reveals how much has changed for the Hidden Leaf Village since Boruto had left its borders. He's still a fugitive, Kawaki is still the village's hero, and Code is finally making his move to destroy it.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Ch. 1: Boruto is back stronger than ever, but he faces his toughest opponent yet—The Hidden Leaf Village! The new series arc kicks off here and nothing will ever be the same! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/Ah7DbwovA6 pic.twitter.com/BMniCicXvX — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) August 20, 2023

How to Read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex will now be releasing on a monthly schedule with Shueisha's V-Jump magazine in Japan, but fans in the United States will be able to check out these chapters as soon as they debut with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. The first chapter of this brand new series is completely free, so fans will be able to jump into the timeskip as soon as possible. It's been three years since the end of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 80, and things are remarkably different than they were when fans got to see the manga in the action.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex reveals that Eida's powers have only sunk in the Hidden Leaf Village even more as while they were questioning a few of the things that didn't add up before, enough time has passed that everyone has accepted that Kawaki has always been Naruto's son. With no signs of the real Naruto ever being freed from Kawaki's clutches either, the timeskip is going to indeed be an intense new era to come.

