Naruto Reveals Kawaki’s Terrifying Karma Powers

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations revealed Kawaki’s newest set of powers from his new Karma seal with the newest chapter of the series! The manga is currently in an intense new phase as not only have Boruto and Kawaki started clashing against Code outside of the Hidden Leaf Village, but the previous chapter of the series pulled in Naruto and Shikamaru as well. But things took a turn for the worst when Boruto had used his Karma to the point where Momoshiki Otsutsuki was able to take over his body once again. This led Kawaki to reveal a new Karma of his own as the previous chapter comes to an end.

The newest chapter of the series picks up right after Kawaki brought out his new Karma mark, and it’s revealed that it’s been tweaked by Amado in such a way that not only does Kawaki have access to the same kind of power and abilities that he had previously, but this new weaponized version of the power is modeled after Isshiki Otsutsuki and thus allows Kawaki to use the same Daikokuten and Sukunahikona abilities that the villain once had at his disposal as well.

Chapter 66 reveals that Amado had planted a type of Karma within Kawaki that’s much like Code’s in that it’s purely a weapon that presumably operates without the Otsutsuki DNA taking over his body much like the former Karma mark did. It’s soon revealed that this version of Karma has about the same level of power as the older one, but this time he can now store things within a specific space with Isshiki’s Daikokuten and shrink things he looks at with the Sukunahikona ability.

As Kawaki continues to use these abilities, he’s also starting to realize what Amado has done to his body with this new Karma mark. It remains to be seen what that means for his future and how it relates to that flash forward from the beginning of the series, but it was a big enough boost to overwhelm Momoshiki and allow Boruto to temporarily regain control of his body. Then Kawaki makes a fatal blow with his new abilities, and thus opens up even more questions about the future.

What do you think? How do you feel seeing Kawaki's new Karma abilities in action? What do you think it means for his use of the power in the future? How do you think this all fits into Amado's grand scheme?