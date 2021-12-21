Boruto Unleashes the New Power of Kawaki’s Karma

The story of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been draped in one central mystery since the beginning: what happens to Boruto and Kawaki to eventually make them two powerhouse shinobi battling over the fate of Hidden Leaf? Both the Boruto manga and anime opened with a sequence of a teenage Boruto and Kawaki fighting over the ruins of Hidden Leaf, using the unique new powers of the Karma mark both boys were implanted with. Now, the latest chapter of Boruto finally put one piece of that puzzle in firmly in place, by showing how Kawaki finally taps into the new power of his Karma!

(Boruto Chapter 65 SPOILERS Follow!)

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Boruto manga chapter 65 we get the pivotal first battle between Boruto, Kawaki, and Kara’s next wave evil cyborg, Code. Code (a devout follower of the Otsutsuki) is all too eager to get Momoshiki Otsutsuki to manifest himself in Boruto’s body again; however, when Code gets his wish, it turns out to be way more than he ever bargained for!

Momoshiki turns out to have more power than anyone could’ve imagined, nearly annihilating Code, before turning his attention to the likes of Naruto and Shikamaru, who also arrive for the fight. The only one safe on the battlefield is Kawaki, who Momoshiki needs to keep alive so that he can be fed to the Ten-Tails.

The battle takes a turn when Code takes Shikamaru hostage, forcing a standoff. Momoshiki grows impatient and decides that a Giant Rasengan to eradicate Code, Naruto, and Shikamaru is in order. When Kawaki sees his surrogate father the Hokage threatened, he unlocks his own new source of power: his Karma mark, now free of the control of Isshiki Otsutsuki. The chapter ends by setting up the next round of fighting, as Kawaki will take on both Momoshiki and Code!

Previous chapters of Boruto’s manga set the stage for this next evolution in Kawaki’s Karma power. Amado offered to modify Kawaki’s Karma into something that would purely be a weapon, without the risk of Kawaki being transformed into an Otsutsuki. Kawaki refused that offer (rightly now wanting to trust Amado), but what we didn’t know at the time was that Amado wasn’t giving Kawaki a choice like it seemed: he essentially pulled an Inception move by verbally instructing Kawaki on the mental process necessary to access that power:

“Is it powerlessness that’s irritating you, or grief over losing the Karma?” Amado asked Kawaki. “So take it for yourself. Especially since Isshiki’s gone for good. In the form of a Karma that’s purely a weapon.”

Now Kawaki has achieved that feat, and it’s about to go down!

Read Boruto’s latest chapter free online.