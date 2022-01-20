Dragon Ball Super, Boruto Release Their First 2022 Chapters

The worlds of Dragon Ball and Naruto will never be the same following the arrival of these latest manga chapters as the battle against the Heeters and the Kara Organization rage on. While the story following the Z Fighters had plenty of shocking moments in its latest installment, the talk of the town will definitely be the final moments of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga chapter, as the ninja world is set to change as a result of a catastrophic moment.

In Chapter 80 of Dragon Ball Super, which you can read here, Granolah is continuing his fight against the new strongest being in the universe, Gas of the Heeters. With the alien warrior gaining a new transformation as a result of his full potential being unleashed, it seems that both the bounty hunter and his newfound allies in Goku and Vegeta have a serious struggle on their hands. At the latest Jump Festa event, an editor for the Shonen series stated that the Granolah The Survivor Arc is moving closer to its end, leaving readers to wonder how this story blends the past with the present will wrap.

In Chapter 66 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, which you can read here, the battle against Code continues, with Kawaki further showing off his newly discovered Karma power. With the newest member of the Uzumaki Clan having the unfortunate task of also battling against his brother Boruto, who is being controlled by the Otsutsuki member Momoshiki, the final page of this latest installment is sure to send shockwaves through both the ninja world and the readership that has been following this sequel series from the start.

2022 is set to be a big year for both of these Shonen franchises, with April seeing the arrival of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and the anime series for Boruto continuing to explore stories outside the realm of the manga. Though Dragon Ball Super has yet to reveal when its television series will be making a comeback, a recent hint from an executive producer on the next film has fans wondering if the show will be returning this year.

What was your favorite chapter between these two Shonen series? Were you prepared for the final page of Boruto? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Shonen.