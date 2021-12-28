Boruto Showcases A Familiar Karma With New Cliffhanger

The mysterious energy known as Karma has played a huge role in Masashi Kishimoto’s sequel series, with the power being employed the Kara Organization to help in achieving the goals of the alien ninjas known as the Otsutsuki. In the latest chapter of Boruto’s manga, we see a resurgence of the energy but in an unexpected place, as the war between Code and Konoha continues to rattle the foundations of the ninja world and the manga tells stories that have yet to hit the anime series proper.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 65, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory.

Code might not be as powerful as Jigen, but that isn’t stopping the new head of Kara from posing a serious threat to the Hidden Leaf Village. With Kawaki seemingly losing his grasp on Karma, Naruto losing the power of the Nine-Tailed Fox, and Boruto liable to be taken over by Momoshiki at any moment, it seems that a new powerup has arrived in one of the darkest hours of Konoha. When Jigen died, characters in Masashi Kishimoto’s Shonen series, and readers as well, believed that his ability to use Karma was now gone, but it seems as though things have changed.

The latest chapter sees Amado, the former head of research and development for Kara, wondering about Kawaki’s current situation while also exploring the current depths of his power:

“Is it powerlessness that’s irritating you or grief over losing the Karma? So take it for yourself, especially since Isshiki’s gone for good. Brand new power in the form of a karma that’s purely a weapon.”

In concurrence with Amado’s words, Kawaki is able to absorb a massive Rasengan created by Momoshiki piloting Boruto’s body, exhibiting a new form of energy absorption that might turn the tables on both Code, Momoshiki, and the rest of the members of Kara. Needless to say, Kawaki still having the ability to use Karma following Jigen’s death has big implications not only on the latest addition to the Uzumaki family but to the ninja world as well.

What do you think of Kawaki's new transformation?