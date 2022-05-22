Naruto Reveals a New Karma Form in Boruto

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has activated a surprising new Karma form with the newest chapter of the manga series! This latest Code focused arc has reached a new climax as Code invaded the Hidden Leaf Village in the attempt to capture Amado and somehow get the scientist to release the limiters put on his body. It's been a tense situation for Shikamaru, who is not only trying to figure out how to deal with Code within the village but also Eida, who showed up in front of all of them in the previous chapter of the series. But that intensity is only getting started.

Code had been squarely focused on Amado thus far, and it's revealed in the newest chapter why as Amado really did have the key to unlocking Code's hidden power. It's been teased that the former Kara member had a bunch of unused power at his disposal, and fans got to see a little of what that looks like as Amado indeed released Code's limiters. With the use of a code word, Code unlocked a new version of his Karma power that gives him the full Otsutsuki like white hair and potentially a lot of more power to boot.

Chapter 70 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sees Code successfully pull Amado through one of his claw marks and teleports them back to the Kara hideout. After attempting to talk Code into keeping him alive if he removed the limiters, Amado eventually relents and gives the code phrase to unlock Code's true power. It's here that Code transforms for a bit and his hair turns white. His Karma mark doesn't seem to have changed much visually just yet, but Code himself now feels like he "can't lose to anyone."

With Code unlocking a new level of power within his Karma mark and with a body that can support it, there's now another major conflict brewing between Code, Kawaki, or Boruto. It's yet to be revealed as to whether or not this fight will be happening soon enough, but when it does happen all three of them will have a more advanced Karma mark power than ever before.

What do you think? How do you feel about Code's new transformation? Curious to see how his Karma power has changed with this new transformation?