Naruto Cliffhanger Reveals Code's Full Power

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations might be taking a break from the battle against the Kara Organization in its anime, but the war continues in the pages of the Shonen's manga, with Code assembling a new team of allies to help in achieving the goals of his deceased mentor, Jigen. As Team 7 and the higher-ups running the Hidden Leaf Village attempt to grapple with the plans of this new Kara Organization, it would seem that Naruto and company have some big problems on their hands as Code has been given a serious upgrade in the latest chapter.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 70, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

Unfortunately for Boruto and his friends, Code was not just successful in kidnapping Amado from the Hidden Leaf Village but was also able to strong-arm the former head of research and development for the nefarious band of ninjas into releasing the hidden power that lay within the current head of Kara. Originally looked upon as a failed Vessel for the Otsutsuki, it seems that Code has reached a new level that might even surpass the power of his master Jigen.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the new look of Code from the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, as Amado revealed the code words that kept Jigen's right-hand man from achieving his full power which the young rogue believes now makes him "unable to be defeated":

ENTER FULL POWER CODE! THIS PANEL IS GOING TO LOOK SO GOOD ONCE ANIMATED🔥 #boruto pic.twitter.com/YiiKiIPVWQ — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) May 19, 2022

It might be some time before we see these current events of the manga play out in Boruto's anime, as the television series was able to do some serious catching up when it came to the fight against Kara and the death of Jigen and Kurama. With the original material of the anime series still finding ways to put Team 7 through the wringer, having killed a number of allies to Boruto and his friends in the latest arc, it will be interesting to see where the original arcs go moving forward before the television show once again follows the manga's story.

What do you think of Code's new transformation?