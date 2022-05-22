Naruto Teases Amado's True Goal for Kawaki

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is teasing more and more of what Amado's true goal for Kawaki really is with the newest chapter of the series! The fallout of Isshiki Otsutsuki's attack on the Hidden Leaf Village is still being explored with the newest chapters of the series, and it's starting to stick out just how weird Amado has been developing over the course of the arcs so far. Ever since he forcibly negotiated his way into being protected by the Hidden Leaf, it's been clear that he's been working on something secret away from the knowledge of everyone else.

The newest chapter deepens this mystery even further. When it was revealed that Kawaki was implanted with a new Karma mark that Amado had snuck into his new arm, this not only sparked questions about what that would mean for Kawaki's new desire for power, but also started to make fans wonder why Amado would force a new Karma mark on him in the first place. With the newest chapter of the series, Amado's plan becomes a little more tangible as it's clear he needs Kawaki with a fully powered Karma.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 70 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sees Kawaki trying to come to grips with his feeling that he needs Karma in order to fight, and Sumire tries to explain to him that it's likely Amado has put the Karma back into him for his own purposes. While Amado and Shikamaru are tensely speaking through Ino's jutsu while Eida and Code threaten the both of them, Amado then tries to talk Shikamaru into holding back Kawaki from fighting against Eida. He even goes as far to say that he can't "risk" Kawaki in such a manner given that Kawaki has almost died in just fighting Code alone.

He then explains that because Kawaki's got the Otsutsuki genes, he's the only one that can stand up to Eida's abilities and it's a better outcome for all of them if both Code and Kawaki end up taking each other out someday. Even more so if Kawaki and Boruto can strengthen up their own powers as much as possible before the final conflict actually begins. With all of this strategy, it's now more clear that Amado is trying to hold Kawaki back until he's much stronger.

It's still very mysterious in terms of what he actually wants to do with Kawaki's Karma, but what do you think? What do you think Amado's plan for Kawaki really is? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!