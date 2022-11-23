Naruto Reveals Shocking Secret Behind Delta's Identity

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has reached a curious new point in the currently unfolding arc of the manga, and the newest chapter of the series revealed the shocking secret behind the android Delta's true identity! With Amado now fully joining the Hidden Leaf Village, things got even messier since the fight with Code as both Eida and Daemon are now making their way into the village as well. But as Naruto and Shikamaru continue to probe the scientist for more information, they are learning more about how Amado created the various Kara androids and gave them their strong powers.

The newest chapter of the series continues Eida and Daemon's first real introduction to the Hidden Leaf Village, and Amado is no longer playing as coy as he was before about all of the secrets he still has at his disposal. Discussing more about why he ended up working with Isshiki Otsutsuki in the first place, Amado reveals that what he really desires to to somehow bring his dead daughter back to life. His first attempts actually formed the model that eventually became the android Delta.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What is Delta's Secret Identity?

Chapter 75 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sees Amado introducing a powerful new member of the Otsutsuki, and reveals that their power of resurrection is truly what he was after this entire time. He reveals that he wants to bring his daughter, Akebi, back to life as she had died 12 years ago. Succumbing to a mysterious illness that there was no cure for, Amado ends up devoting his time to trying to fully clone her in order to save her following the many doctors' many failed attempts.

He eventually was able to form a clone that had Akebi's voice, looks, and memories, but she was a completely different person. This turned out to be Delta, and each time he tried to recreate his daughter he would fail. This drove him to his real plan of hopefully using Karma to do it, but the big surprise was that his daughter ended up forming the base for the same Delta that we see today.

