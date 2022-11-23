Naruto Explains Why Amado Really Wants Kawaki's Karma

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is now in the midst of a major turning point in the latest arc of the manga, and the newest chapter of the series has gotten to the bottom of what Amado really wants from Kawaki's Karma power! Amado has been one of the more curious additions to the series as when he was first introduced as member of Kara, it was immediately clear that the scientist was after something different than the rest of the group. That's even more true now than ever as now that he has fully aligned himself with the Hidden Leaf Village, he's started to spark even more questions.

When he implanted a new Karma within Kawaki's body, it started raising questions about what his real plan could be as it was not only revealed that he had planted the idea in Kawaki's mind in the first place, but he gave Kawaki even more powers as a result. As Amado broke down more of his reasoning behind researching the Otsutsuki Clan's powers and the Karma mark in the newest chapter, it's revealed that he was the power of resurrection as way to bring his dead daughter back to life.

Why Does Amado Want Kawaki's Karma Power?

Chapter 75 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sees Amado reveal that he had a daughter who died 12 years before of an unknown disease. Doctors couldn't cure it, so Amado discovered that a true solution would be to clone her in a new body. Though he implanted this clone with memories and she looked exactly like his daughter, it was not the resurrection that Amado had been hoping for. On top of that, this is when Isshiki Otsutsuki approached him about bringing her back in full.

When Amado discovered that this plan wouldn't work out, he figured out that a path to bring her back would be through the resurrection power of Karma's power. Putting his daughter's DNA in Kawaki's newest Karma, it's now been blended to the point where all Kawaki needs to do is put this Karma inside a new clone body to properly bring Amado's daughter back. But it seems too simple (or noble) of a plan that Shikamaru and the others don't immediately trust it just yet.

What do you think of Amado's real plan for Kawaki's Karma? Do you think he's still hiding a trick up his sleeve of some kind? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!