Naruto Is Now Facing His Hardest Question Yet in Boruto

Naruto Uzumaki has done some difficult things during his lifetime, but few of them could compare to his most recent plight. If you thought fighting Madara and Kaguya was bad, it is nothing compared to the task before him with Boruto. While the Seventh Hokage might be one of the best dads in the Hidden Leaf, he may be the only one bracing himself for his son's death at his very own hand.

The whole situation came to light when Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out its new chapter. It was there Naruto took part in a new Kage Summit. The leaders all spoke about the dangers of Kara, but Gaara was the only one brave enough to ask Naruto straight whether he would be able to take down his son if Momoshiki took him over.

"I'll do what needs to be done as Hokage," Naruto admits. As the scene shifts, Naruto has a one-on-one chat with Amado, and he tells the scientist he's still unable to comprehend the entire situation.

"For me, I just have trouble believing any of it. That my precious son will become another person entirely. A brutal Otsutsuki, no less," he says. "Even if that worst-cast possibility were to become reality, I'd rather keep on not believing it until the moment it happens."

As you can tell, Naruto is still shell-shocked by the whole ordeal, and he is hoping Boruto will make it out of his seal alive. In the same way Minato made a tough choice to save the village, Naruto will do the same as his father. And if that means killing Boruto, it may come down to Naruto to see the execution through.

