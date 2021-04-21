Boruto Fans Rally Behind Naruto as Anime's Best Dad Ever

Naruto has had a lot on his plate when it comes to being introduced as the father of a household in the sequel series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, but regardless of the numerous tasks he must fulfill as the Seventh Hokage, fans still believe he is one of the greatest anime fathers in existence. Acting as a father to both Boruto and Himawari, the current Hokage of Konoha is taking on a new parental role in the latest arc of the anime, taking the "Vessel" Kawaki under his wing, attempting to make this new mystery a full member of the Hidden Leaf.

Naruto certainly has had more than a few screw-ups in balancing his parental duties with that of the leader of the Hidden Leaf Village, sometimes using his Shadow Clone Jutsu technique to be in multiple places at once. Early on in the series of Boruto, we witness Naruto in attendance for his daughter's birthday, only for it to be revealed that he had sent a Shadow Clone in his stead. While Naruto is still using this technique to this day, he continues to make his immediate family, and the village for which he serves, his top priority against threats such as the Kara Organization.

