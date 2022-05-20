Naruto Just Backfired One of Shikamaru's Best Plans

✖

The latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga, Chapter 70, features some of the biggest flexes of the new iteration of the Kara Organization to date, with Shikamaru right at the forefront of Code's attempt to have his hidden power unleashed by the defector of Kara, Amado. While Shikamaru has the ability to manipulate shadows, his brain and tactical skills have always been what makes him the most recognizable amongst the ninjas of the Hidden Leaf Village, but it seems as though all of the experience and tactics of Naruto's right-hand man are for naught.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 70, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory for the latest battle between Konoha and Kara.

Eida is an interesting new addition to Kara, not being a true believer in Code's goals but rather using the rogue ninja as a means to an end to get closer to Kawaki, a Vessel who is unable to fall under her spell, hard as she might try. With Shikamaru having the opportunity to talk directly to the female ninja of the Kara Organization, he attempts to negotiate with Eida and convince her to switch sides in order to be near Kawaki, rather than destroy the Hidden Leaf.

"Don't you think that'd be best if you wanna get closer to Kawaki?"

Surprisingly enough, this tactic almost works as Eida begins to consider the offer, but unfortunately for Shikamaru, the member of Kara has a trick up her sleeve that douses the deal. Using an eye power, Eida is able to see what the Hokage, Sasuke, and Boruto are up to, attempting to gain entrance into the locked room in which this is all taking place. Amado breaks down Eida's newfound ability for the stunned shadow wielder:

"It's called Senrigan. She can see what's happening, anywhere in the world. Furthermore, it's not limited to current events. By and large, she can view past occurrences too. Meaning you can't hide anything from her, for the most part."

With Kawaki on his way to the incident, Eida begins to freak out, unready to meet the Vessel face to face. Having Delta fall in love with her, Eida is able to escape with her colleagues, as well as kidnapping Amado, eventually leading to Code having his full power released.

Are you happy to see that Shikamaru lived to see another day? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha.