New Report Proves Naruto and Boruto Are Still Bringing in Big Bucks

✖

Naruto has been around for decades now, and if you did not know, its legacy lives on courtesy of Boruto Uzumaki. The boy is leading the anime's sequel these days, and Masashi Kishimoto's epic series continues to pledge new fans by the day. Of course, there are fans who don't understand how the Naruto franchise is still chugging along after all these years, but a new report has gone live answering the big question.

Not long ago, TV Tokyo put out its full fiscal report for 2021, and it breaks down which series brought the network the most money. When it comes to anime, this year's data saw Black Clover slip from the top five following its anime's abrupt close. But when it comes to Naruto and Boruto, the two series are making bank.

TV Tokyo broke down its net sales for 2021, and Naruto came in first place with Boruto following in second. Pokemon's anime took third spot while Yu-Gi-Oh and Bleach rounded out the top five. Of course, the network then revealed which anime series made the most gross profit after all their expenses were brought to light. Naruto still took the top spot while Boruto followed behind in second place. Pokemon's anime kept its third spot while Bleach moved to fourth and One-Punch Man secured fifth place.

READ MORE: Naruto Takes Another Life with Boruto's Latest Shocker | Naruto Cosplay Shows Off Gaara's Fierce Look | Naruto Needs to Give These Characters Spin-Offs ASAP

As you can see, TV Tokyo is still making bank off both Naruto series even after all these years. New and old fans alike aren't afraid to binge the original anime and Naruto Shippuden when they've got the time. As for Boruto, the sequel is still bringing in solid cash despite critiques from disgruntled viewers. And as the anime heads towards more manga-centric arcs, you can bet interest in the series will ramp up along with its cash flow.

What do you make of this new report? Are you keeping up with Boruto's manga or anime these days? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.