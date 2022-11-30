Naruto Reveals What Could Happen if Otsutsuki Clan Fully Evolves

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently took the opportunity to sit down and have Amado, the former head of Kara's research and development, reveal some big secrets about the Otsutsuki. While revealing a hidden figure that might be considered the strongest member of these celestial ninjas, the new member of the Hidden Leaf Village also talked about what happens when an Otsutsuki is able to evolve to their ultimate form, potentially meaning big trouble for Boruto and his friends in the future of the anime.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga, Chapter 75, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

Amado drops a bombshell on the Konoha ninjas in attendance, which now shockingly include Eida and Daemon, the members of Kara originally recruited by Code. Now that Konoha has welcomed the strange pair, they are attempting to walk a tightrope where they can keep them happy and on their side, while coming to grips with the fact that their powers make them terrifying beings to exist alongside. When it comes to their abilities, the young ninjas formerly of Kara had gained them from the Otsutsuki and Amado's experiments, with the scientist breaking down what happens when the celestial ninjas evolve:

"Do you remember what I told you about how the chakra fruit that forms from absorbing all life on a planet is a mass of colossal energy and genetic information? And that Otsutsuki are a species that evolves through devouring those fruits? By repeatedly undergoing karmic resurrection, Shibai cheated death, devoured many fruits over several millennia, and eventually, the cumulative evolution led to godhood."

Shibai is perhaps the strongest member of this space-faring race to exist, and while his current status is unknown, it wouldn't come as a surprise if creator Masashi Kishimoto were set to bring him back. Despite losing Eida and Daemon, Code has been amassing a unique army in the background that might be the biggest threat to the ninja world at large.

