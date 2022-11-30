Naruto Shares Curious Tease About Amado's Big Secret

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been steadily setting the stage for the next major arc of the series, and the newest chapter of the series has made things even more curious with an ominous tease about the real secret Amado is hiding from the others! The Kara scientist has been one of the more interesting additions to the series as it was clear from the beginning that he was after something the others weren't. Couple that with the fact that he attempted to take down his former boss, and now Amado is beginning to reveal why he's been making the decisions he has thus far.

The newest chapter of the series sees Naruto and Shikamaru officially sitting down with Amado, Eida, and Daemon as the three of them are now going to be members of the Hidden Leaf Village. It's here Amado gives more of the details about why he first joined Kara, and how he developed the various androids and their powers. But in telling the others about Eida's abilities, Amado is surprisingly still keeping something mysterious close to his chest about the source of them.

What is Amado's Real Secret?

Chapter 75 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sees Amado explain that he got Eida and Daemon's powers from a godly new kind of jutsu known as "Shinjutsu" that was once being used by an Otsutsuki that had evolved to a god level that grew too strong to stay in this dimension. While this explains Eida's Senreigen powers, something curious happens as when Boruto and Momoshiki realize they can communicate through one another's thoughts, the Otsutsuki reveals that Amado is still hiding something.

Momoshiki reveals to Boruto that while he knows that Senreigen was a Shinjutsu ability, her power to make others fall in love is not something he's aware of. He's got a full extent of knowledge with Shinjutsu, and has never heard of such an ability. It's raised all kinds of questions about what this power could be, and furthermore is making Boruto question what Amado is still keeping hidden. And why he might be lying.

