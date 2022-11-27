Naruto Takes Boruto's Karma Fusion to Next Level

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been gearing up for the next major arc of the series, and the newest chapter of the manga has taken Boruto Uzumaki and Momoshiki's Karma powered fusion to a dangerous new level! After the first major fight against Code, things have changed quite a bit for the Hidden Leaf Village. Not only have the latest chapters seen Eida and Daemon making their way into the village to live there, but Boruto and Kawaki are now handling much different Karma powers than before. In Boruto's case, it's become much more dangerous as he constantly has to keep Momoshiki Otsutsuki at bay.

Momoshiki has had far more control over Boruto's body lately thanks to his forced revival of Boruto's body following his death, and this has advanced the Karma mark in unseen ways within Boruto's body. But as the newest chapter of the series demonstrates, it's also become a danger to his mind as well as his time with Momoshiki's power has now caused the two of their minds to occupy the body at the same time too. Which means Momoshiki's gaining more control little by little.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What is Happening to Boruto's Mind Now?

Chapter 75 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sees Boruto and the others sitting down with Amado, Eida, and Daemon, as he gives the rundown of their various abilities while also explaining why he was working with the Otsutsuki in the first place. During this conversation, Boruto is suddenly contacted by Momoshiki, who's now in his mind. Momoshiki theorizes that due to his DNA merging with the rebuilt flesh needed to revive Boruto, now their thoughts are starting to blend together.

Momoshiki also doesn't know how long their minds will be linked in such a way (as they both have access to one another's thoughts), and doesn't really know why it's kicked in either. Now the two of them will be moving forward and able to share opinions with one another, but at the same time, it's going to be much harder for Boruto to keep Momoshiki from taking control as the Otsutsuki is now in the ninja's body all the time.

